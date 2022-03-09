How is ex-Swansea City man Sung-yeung Ki getting on these days?

Sung-yeung Ki was a pivotal player for Swansea during their stay in the Premier League and racked up over 160 games for the club during his time there.

The now-33-year-old player was a regular in the side and impressed with his levels of consistency and creativity in the top flight. The Swans were easy on the eye in the Premier League and picked up plenty of points along the way and Ki formed a part of that superb unit.

After all those showings though, he eventually departed the club for Newcastle, after having a brief loan spell with their rivals Sunderland.

But how is he getting on now having left the Welsh outfit?

Ki only ever managed 23 games for Newcastle after he joined the Toon and also never managed to hit the same heights in terms of his contributions for the side. He hit double digits for goals and assists during his time at Swansea and his performances were superb.

For Newcastle though, he only ever bagged one assist and never matched those showings with the Swans. It ultimately led to him being let go to RCD Mallorca in Spain on a free transfer.

After only one appearance for the club though – and less than a year with them – he was allowed to leave that summer and joined up with FC Seoul in 2020.

With his new side – the team he is currently with – he has begun to thrive again. In fact, he has exceeded the amount of assists he bagged at Swansea with the club and has matched the goal rate, with plenty of time to add even more to his tally. That is despite also featuring in less games, with 139 to his name to boot.

Ki then is back to his best and is still enjoying his football in a new league.