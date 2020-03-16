How is ex-Swansea City man Alejandro Pozuelo getting on these days?

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Alejandro Pozuelo when he completed his transfer to Swansea City in the summer of 2013, but things never quite worked out for the attacking midfielder in south Wales.

Pozuelo looked set to become a key figure at the Liberty Stadium after scoring on his debut for the club during a Europa League clash with Malmo, but he failed to permanently establish himself in the side over the course of a testing campaign for the Swans.

The Spaniard made a total of 36 appearances for Swansea during his sole campaign in SA1, with almost one third of these outings coming during the Swans’ Europa League campaign as they reached the round-of-16 stage before suffering defeat to Napoli.

Pozuelo scored two goals and registered six assists as he showed plenty of promise during his spell at the club, but he ultimately struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and he was then offloaded to Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2014.

The Real Betis youth product spent a season with the Spanish outfit before joining Belgian side Genk where he spent a whole four-and-a-half seasons, but he then completed a switch to the MLS in March 2019 as Toronto FC became his fifth club.

Pozuelo has now become a key player for Toronto since his transfer to the Canadian club, with the attacking midfielder netting twice on his MLS debut before going on to become the club’s top goalscorer during the 2019 season as he scored 12 goals.

The 28-year-old also registered 12 assists over the course of a strong season for Toronto which saw them reach the MLS play-offs, and Pozuelo went on to score twice during a 2-1 win over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Toronto went on to suffer defeat against Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup Final back in November, but Pozuelo provided an assist for Jozy Altidore’s goal in the 3-1 defeat as he capped off a fine season by again contributing to Toronto’s attacking efforts.

Pozuelo then picked up where he left off at the start of the new MLS season as he scored a penalty during Toronto’s opening-day draw against San Jose Earthquakes, with the Spaniard continuing to make an impact for the MLS side as he enjoys an impressive career in the MLS.