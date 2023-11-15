Former Sunderland forward Leon Dajaku departed the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis in the summer when he joined Croatian giants, Hadjuk Split.

Despite only being 22-years-old, Hadjuk Split are the sixth team Dajaku has played for at first-team level after spells at Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, Union Berlin, Sunderland and St.Gallen.

The Germany age-grade international joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Union Berlin ahead of the 2021/22 League One campaign, before signing on a permanent basis the following summer after the Black Cats' promotion to the Championship.

However, he spent the second-half of last season on loan at Swiss outfit St. Gallen before leaving for Hadjuk Split on a permanent basis in June.

How is Leon Dajaku performing for Hadjuk Split this season?

Dajaku has made eleven appearances in the SuperSport HNL, making just two starts for the club, with a further nine appearances from the bench.

The attacker has registered two league goals this season, coming against Slaven Belupo and NK Varazdin in August. He has also registered one assist, coming earlier this month in their 1-0 win against NK Rudes.

According to Sofascore, Dajaku has a successful dribble rate of just 44%, loses possession an average of 5.1 times a game and averages 15.1 touches per game.

These stats are somewhat underwhelming, given Dajuku's inability to break into the Hadjuk Split starting line-up, I don't think there'll be too much regret from the Black Cats' hierarchy over letting him leave the club.

Why did Leon Dajaku leave Sunderland?

He played just 10 Championship games last season, starting just two of them. He didn't register a goal or assist all season, so the club saw fit to loan him out in January to get some minutes under his belt.

Speaking to Sunderland's official website in January, Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said, "Leon made a positive impact during his first season in England and although he is a versatile forward, our attacking positions are currently occupied by some of our most high performing players.

"At 21 years of age, it is important for a player of his profile to gain regular game time during the second part of the campaign and this is an excellent opportunity for him to do that in the Swiss top-flight."

The forward played just 12 games in Switzerland, starting five games where he recorded no goals and just two assists.

On his return to Sunderland in the summer, it was deemed best for both parties if Dajaku was to depart. After his permanent departure, sporting director Speakman told the Northern Chronicle that Sunderland had outgrown the forward. He said, "Leon played his part during our promotion-winning campaign and we thank him for his contribution over the past two seasons.

"The club has progressed rapidly throughout his time at the Stadium of Light, meaning that opportunities have become increasingly limited within a senior environment. This move represents the best outcome for the club and player, as it will provide Leon with the right challenge to continue his development."