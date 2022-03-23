How is ex-Sunderland player Lamine Kone getting on these days?

Paris-born Lamine Kone started his career in his home country and came up through the youth system at Chateauroux where he made a total of 74 appearances across four seasons and scored four goals.

The defender joined Lorient ahead of the 2010-11 season as a replacement for Laurent Koscielny who left for Arsenal.

It took some time for his career to get off the ground at Lorient only making seven appearances in his first season but in the following five seasons he spent with the club, Kone was a regular in the team and went on to make 126 league appearances.

The defender also managed to score at least one goal in all of his seasons at Lorient apart from his final one which is quite impressive for a defender.

Kone made the move to England in the 2016 January transfer window when he joined Sunderland.

This was a move that had been happening previously but it had broken down between the two clubs twice.

However, finally with the Premier League team, Kone went to make 15 appearances before the end of the season and was responsible for scoring two goals against Everton which helped his side avoid relegation to the Championship.

After this season, Kone told manager David Moyes he wanted to leave the club but eventually had a change of heart and signed a new five-year contract in September of the 2016-17 season.

In that season in the Premier League, Kone was a regular in the team and made 30 league appearances for his side. Sunderland were relegated at the end of the season but Kone remained with the side as they played in the Championship.

In the Championship, Kone made 24 appearances for his side but his side were relegated again this time to League One.

Consequently, ahead of the 2018-19 season Kone was loaned to Strasbourg with an option to but after a season long loan. He made 27 appearances and scored one goal during his loan spell and the move because permanent in the summer.

He stayed with Strasbourg for two seasons making 18 appearances in his first season but only 15 in his second season and he left the club in 2021 after his contract expired.

In November, Kone signed for Lusanne-Sport and has so far made seven appearances for his side.

At 33-years-old he still seems to be enjoying his football with his current side posting pictures on Instagram of him playing in December with the caption: “The fight goes on…”.