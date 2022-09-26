How is ex-Sunderland manager Gus Poyet getting on these days?

Gus Poyet was at the helm for Sunderland at an important time in their history and achieved plenty for them too.

During his first season there, he managed to steer them away from the drop zone and keep them in the Premier League and even when he was eventually sacked by the side, it was as they were still clear of the bottom three.

He even gifted the Black Cats an excellent run in the League Cup too, taking them all the way to Wembley and the final. His stint at the Stadium of Light then can be remembered fondly and when the Uruguayan eventually left the club, they went from bad to worse.

How though, has Poyet got on since leaving his role as Sunderland manager?

His next club after the Black Cats was AEK Athens, where he did continue to produce some impressive football from his team as a boss. He had a semi-final in the Greek Cup and achieved a win rate of nearly 65% but the club decided to part ways with the boss and he headed to Spain and to Real Betis.

It was with the La Liga side that he had a bit of a rough spell as a manager. He would last only eleven games and win only three of those before being sacked, with the side unwilling to show patience to Poyet. It took him just over ten days to get back into management though and this time it was with Shanghai Shenhua. Again, his win rate wasn’t the best though, and he decided to leave the club himself.

After two years away from the game, he came back into management with a move to France and Bordeaux. Despite again performing well though, it was some actions off the pitch that lost him his job. Despite holding a win rate of above 60%, he criticised the board for a sale of one of their players and he subsequently left the side. Their loss though ended up being Universidad Catolica’s gain three more years later, when he moved to Chile.

He spent just over 30 games in charge of the side and is now in his current role with the Greece national team.

It is his first foray into international management and it’s been so far so good, with five wins from his opening seven games. Poyet then, will be hoping for plenty more success in the role.