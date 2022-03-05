How is ex-Sunderland man Asamoah Gyan getting on these days?

It has been quite some time since Asamoah Gyan last pulled on a Sunderland shirt.

Having joined the club back in 2010, the Ghanaian icon made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring 11 goals.

Gyan left Sunderland in the summer of 2011, joining Al Ain in the UAE Pro League on loan, a deal that he would make permanent the following summer.

The striker spent a total of four years with Al Ain, and registered a remarkable record of 123 goals in 123 games for the club, winning three league titles and one cup during his time in the UAE.

That spell in the UAE came to an end in the summer of 2015, when Gyan headed to China to join Shanghai SIPG, but after scoring eight goals in 26 games, the striker returned to the UAE to join Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai for a brief spell in 2017.

After that, Gyan had a two-year spell in Turkey, during which time he found the net nine times in 34 goals, between 2017 and 2019.

Gyan’s next move would take him to India, where he scored a further four goals in eight games for NorthEast United between September 2019 and January 2020.

Following that expeirience, Gyan would return to his native Ghana, to sign for Legon Cities, but an injury hit campaign saw the forward make just seven appearances for the top-flight club, before being released at the end of his one-year deal back in November.

Since then, Gyan has been without a club, while on the international front, the striker has now made over 100 appearances and scored more than 50 goals for Ghana.

However, Gyan hasn’t featured for his country since 2019, despite reversing a decision to retire from international football over being replaced as captain, following a discussion with his nation’s president.

Away from football, Gyan has also ventured into boxing promotion with Ghanaian Lightweight Emmanuel Tagoe, a deal that came to an end in Feburary last year.

Elsewhere, the striker has also established a start-up named Baby Jet Airlines, after being granted an Air Carrier Licence by the Ghanaian Civil Aviation Authority, meaning Gyan has been busy both on and off the pitch since his departure from the Stadium of Light.