Sunderland's first season back in the Championship for four years was a successful one as they made it into the play-offs - and they were almost single-handedly dragged there by Amad Diallo.

The Black Cats signed the young attacker from Man United last summer following his disappointing stint with Rangers the season prior, and it was a move that ended up being a significant success.

Diallo dazzled in the Championship, scoring 14 goals and a lot of those being world class strikes that were fit to be scored on the biggest stage, but the Wearsiders' failure to win promotion seemingly put paid to any potential move to re-sign him.

Nevertheless, Amad made it clear how much he appreciated the club for the love that they showed him, sending a heartfelt message following their play-off defeat against Luton.

How is Amad Diallo doing at Man United in 2023-24?

Diallo was always seemingly going to be given a chance to impress during pre-season at United after what he did in the Championship, and Erik Ten Hag gave him game-time in friendly matches after hinting in May that he would be handed an opportunity.

True to form, Diallo did make appearances against Leeds, Lyon and Arsenal as the Red Devils prepared for the 2023-24 season, but he wasn't seen for the rest of their fixtures, even though he was an unused substitute against Real Madrid.

If he had a very good pre-season, then the Ivorian trickster was expected to provide competition to Antony as the left-footed dynamo that cuts inside from the right flank in Ten Hag's system.

However, an injury suffered against Arsenal in their aforementioned friendly has put the young winger on the sidelines - and it blocked him from potentially heading out on loan before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Diallo suffered a knee injury in that match and despite being a sub against Madrid, the problem did not heal and it was at least set to keep him out for the start of the new season.

It remains to be seen when Diallo will be back fit, but there's a chance when he is ready that he could be handed an opportunity, especially in the EFL Cup should United still be in the competition.

Is there a chance that Sunderland could re-sign Amad Diallo on loan in January?

According to The Athletic, Serie A clubs were keen to land Diallo on loan, so there was every chance that he was set to head out of Old Trafford once again on a temporary basis.

That level of competition for his signature though would almost have certainly ruled Sunderland out of the picture of a second loan deal being done, with Diallo perhaps having outgrown the Championship already.

But, you can never say never in football - Diallo has made it very clear how much he loves the club for taking him in and for being appreciated by the fanbase and should he not have played much going into the January window, then a deal could potentially be done.

Sunderland would surely break the bank to land him for half a season on loan, especially if they are in and around the promotion mix at that point, but they will have to see what Diallo's situation is in four months time.