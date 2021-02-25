How is ex-Sunderland defender Lamine Kone getting on these days?

Few players have divided Sunderland supporters as much as Lamine Kone.

The Black Cats completed a deal to sign the Lorient defender in January 2016 for an undisclosed fee after penning a three-and-a-half year contract with the club.

His arrival wasn’t without controversy though with the French side threatening Sunderland with legal action over the previous breakdown of discussions over a deal.

During his time at the club Kone played a role in some massive moments on the pitch with a crucial goal against Manchester United leading the club to victory, before a brace against Everton secured survival for Sunderland in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

That summer Kone took the step of telling manager David Moyes that he wanted to leave the club, before going on to pen a new long-term deal just nine months after arriving at the club.

But despite going on to make 72 appearances for the club his presence at the Stadium Of Light continued to divide opinion.

After a mixed two-and-a-half year spell with the club Kone completed a season-long loan switch to French side Strasbourg after suffering a second successive relegation with the Championship that saw them drop into League One.

That loan spell led to the deal being made permanent in the summer of 2019 with Kone going on to make 68 appearances and counting for the Ligue 1 side.