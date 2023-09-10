Stoke City have had a mixed start to their sixth straight season in the second tier.

The Potters built an exciting squad throughout the summer transfer window, bringing in 18 new faces - more than any other Championship club.

A lot of these additions have shown glimpses of their quality, but the side as a whole will take time to gel together. This has been shown during the first month of the season.

It opened with an emphatic four-one home win over Rotherham United. Andre Vidigal burst onto the scene with a brace on his debut.

City's next three home outings also provided the same outcome - victory. A league triumph over Watford was sandwiched between two Carabao Cup wins at the Bet365 Stadium.

However, issues have been experienced on the road, where Alex Neil's side are yet to score. They were dispatched during their trips to both Millwall and Ipswich.

Furthermore, their 100% home record came to an end on Saturday, as table-toppers, Preston North End, stole all three points from Staffordshire. This result left the Potters in 16th.

Now that the international break is upon us, we have decided check up on the career of fan-favourite, Bojan.

Bojan's career

Bojan began his career where every young Spaniard dreams - La Masia. After setting the Barcelona academy alight, the diminutive attacking midfielder was likened to Lionel Messi. However, he never quite reached the heights of the World Cup winning Argentine.

Short stints at European giants such as Roma, AC Milan and Ajax, preceded a move to Stoke City, where he signed in 2014.

Bojan penned a four-year-deal in the Potteries, and had to wait until November to score his first goal. He netted spectacularly during Stoke's two-one victory against Tottenham at White Hart Lane. He collected in his own half, marauded towards the penalty area, and fired into the bottom corner.

He naturally became revered by supporters, thanks to his exciting flair, and technical ability. Bojan added four more goals to his tally that season, before sustaining a severe knee injury in an FA Cup tie at Rochdale.

In 2017, the attacking midfielder was sent out on loan to both Mainz and Alaves after struggling for minutes under Mark Hughes, and eventually returned after the Potters were relegated.

Overall, Bojan played 85 times for the Staffordshire-based club, scoring 16 during his five-year spell.

Where is Bojan nowadays?

Bojan retired in March of this year, at just 32-years-old, but played his last competitive match in January.

Upon leaving Stoke, he headed to Canada, to play in the MLS with Montreal. 31 starts and seven goals in the 18 months that followed prompted yet another change of scenery.

This time, he moved to his final club, Vissel Kobe, where he played alongside legendary Barcelona midfielder, Andres Iniesta. Like Montreal, Bojan spent 18 months at his final club, where he only featured 26 times.

Throughout his career, Stoke's number 27 was handed a solitary Spain cap. He was introduced by Vicente del Bosque in the last ten minutes of a friendly match against Armenia.