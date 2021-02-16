How is ex-Stoke City player Marc Muniesa getting on these days?

Marc Muniesa was certainly a popular figure amongst fans during his time at Stoke City.

Big things were expected of the 28-year-old when he arrived from Barcelona in 2013, having made three senior appearances for the five-time Champions League winners, as he looked to help Stoke kick on after finishing 13th in the Premier League in 2012/13.

Muniesa made just 17 appearances in his debut season with the Potters, though, after falling behind Erik Pieters in the pecking order under Mark Hughes. The following season, he made 22 appearances after enduring a difficult time with injury.

Muniesa left Stoke after playing only 14 times in the 2016/17 season, with the left-sided defender signing for Girona initially on loan, before making his move permanent at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

So what he is up to nowadays? Well, Muniesa is now playing in Qatar, plying his trade for Al-Arabi.

He has been there since 2019, after his contract expired at Girona following their relegation from La Liga in 2018/19.

Muniesa has made 35 appearances for Al-Arabi thus far, with 12 of those appearances coming this season.

In September, he was even linked with a surprise return to the Camp Nou, with Barcelona reportedly plotting a reunion with the defender.

The Spaniard is out of contract at Al-Arabi at the end of this season, though, so it remains to be seen what is in store for him in the long run.

You feel, though, that if injuries had stayed away during his time in Staffordshire, then his spell could have been a lot more enjoyable.