How is ex-Stoke City player Bojan getting on these days?

Stoke City‘s signing of Bojan Krkic back in the summer of 2014 was certainly an exciting one.

While it may only have been for a fee of around €1.8million, completing a deal to sign a player from Barcelona, who had also played for European giants such as Milan, Roma and Ajax, was a sign of how far the Potters had come at that point.

However, things did not entirely work out as anyone would have wanted them to for the attacker during his time with the Potters.

Despite becoming a fan favourite at Stoke, Bojan struggled for game time under several different managers at Stoke, both before and after loan spells with Mainz and Alaves between January 2017 and the summer of 2018.

Which club do these 20 former Stoke City youth players now play for?

1 of 20 Ben Brereton-Diaz? Blackburn Middlesbrough Swansea West Brom

As a result, when the Spaniard’s contract with Stoke was eventually terminated in August 2019 – some five years after he had joined – Bojan left the club having made 85 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, scoring 16 goals.

Following his departure from Stoke, it did not take long for Bojan to find a new club, as he completed a move to MLS club Montreal Impact.

The striker stayed with the club until December 2020, and scored seven goals in 29 appearances for the Canadian outfit, who finished mid-table in both of his seasons there, before they elected not to extend his contract going into 2021.

After some months out of the game, Bojan finally found a new club in August 2021, when he headed to the other side of the world, linking up with Vissel Kobe in the Japanese top-flight.

Bojan helped his new side to a third-place finish in the final months of the 2021 season, although this season has been more of a challenge, with Kobe currently 13th in the table, while also being knocked out of the Asian Champions League at the quarter final stage.

Indeed, it also appears to have been something of a struggle for Bojan himself, with the striker scoring just once in 26 appearances for Kobe in total, a record he will surely want to improve when he returns from an injury that has kept him out since June, with just a few months remaining on his contract.