How is ex-Stoke City man Rory Delap getting on these days?

Stoke City have had many notable players over the years but one who stands out is Rory Delap.

Even though he enjoyed a successful career that saw him play for Derby and Southampton in the Premier League, the former Ireland international is best known for his spell in Staffordshire and for those ridiculous long throws.

They were key to the success that the Potters enjoyed under Tony Pulis as they reached the Premier League and then established themselves as a good top-flight team.

And, the fear that the opposition had when Delap had the ball in his hands anywhere in their half is something that will live long in the memory of Stoke fans.

All in all, the midfielder made over 200 appearances for the Potters, so he has a real connection with the club and the fans will have been delighted when it was confirmed that Delap came back to the club as a coach.

The 43-year-old endured two forgettable seasons as a player after leaving Stoke and then began working at the academy of another former club – Derby County.

Proving his worth with the Rams, Delap would progress up the ranks, going to the U18 side and then working with the U21 team.

However, when boss Gary Rowett left Pride Park for Stoke, he offered Delap the chance to go with him and it was an opportunity he took by becoming the first-team coach.

Today’s higher or lower Stoke City quiz – Can you score 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 Is the capacity of the bet365 Stadium higher or lower than 30,450? Higher Lower

Obviously, things didn’t go to plan at all for Rowett and he was dismissed without completing the season but Delap remained at the club after Nathan Jones was appointed his successor.

With his spell not working either, Delap was actually named as caretaker manager until current boss Michael O’Neill arrived and he remains a part of the backroom team as Stoke look to push on under the Northern Irishman.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.