How is ex-Stoke City man Ibrahima Sonko getting on these days?

Stoke City have had a number of players who haven’t quite made it during their time at the club, despite showing previous potential.

One of those players is now 39-year-old Ibrahima Sonko. The centre-back joined the Potters from Reading back in 2008 but in three years at the club suffered a number of injury problems and failed to ever earn a consistent starting spot in the first-team.

The defender was not top of Tony Pulis’ good books by the end of his time at Stoke, and having been out on loan to both Hull City and Portsmouth during his time at the Potters, he eventually left in 2011 on a permanent deal as he joined Ipswich Town.

The reason he signed for Stoke was because of his excellent time at Reading, where he arguably enjoyed the most successful period of his career. He was nicknamed ‘Superman’ by the Royals faithful and helped the side achieve an English record of 106 points in one season, whilst also playing well over 100 games for the club.

He enjoyed a spell in Turkey, as well as at Harlow Town where he ended his career in 2018. He was playing for Harlow in the Isthmian League Division One North and even turned down professional sides in order to stay there.

Sonko was capped by his country Senegal on five different occasions, and even managed to score for the African side in one of his few appearances.

Nowadays, Sonko keeps a rather low profile having retired in 2018, although on his official LinkedIn page the former centre-back states that he is now working for entertainment and sports company Rxbrothers as well as an acting CEO for Gold Step management.