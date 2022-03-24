How is ex-Shrewsbury Town player Kelvin Langmead getting on these days?

Shrewsbury was undoubtedly the club where Kelvin Langmead shined the most, appearing in well over 200 league games for the side and helped them very nearly get into the fourth tier play-offs.

He featured prominently for them over six seasons but departed in 2010 after a year in which the Shews finished the campaign in 12th.

Heading for pastures new – and a division higher – he joined Peterborough with the aim of proving himself in the third tier and showing that he could cut it at a higher level. He did feature quite frequently and made 32 appearances during a run at the top six places (and they eventually finished fourth) but it would prove to be his one and only season at Posh.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Shrewsbury Town players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Did David Edwards ever play for a club in France? Yes No

That’s because a season later he was sent on a loan to Northampton and after the club were impressed with him during that short-term stint, they decided to snap him up permanently. He spent a total of three years at the club but then ended up heading further down the football pyramid again, this time with Ebbsfleet United, followed by a loan to Kidderminster and a transfer to Nuneaton Town.

From there, Langmead continued to float around in non-league and couldn’t break his way back into the EFL. A move to Harrogate in the 2018/19 season brought even more regular football but it was only a short stay and he was off to Brackley Town just a campaign later.

Langmead topped off his journeyman antics with a stint at Banbury United – and that is still where he resides now.

He’s spent the last two years there – his longest stint for a while – and is still playing on a regular basis for them when he can.

At 37-years-old then, Langmead is still doing the business in football.