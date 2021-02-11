How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu getting on these days?

Sheffield Wednesday had a busy summer as they reshaped their squad ahead of the new season, with Atdhe Nuhiu one of the players to depart.

Having arrived as a free agent following a spell with Turkish side Eskisehirspor in 2013, it’s fair to say that few would’ve envisaged Nuhiu spending the next seven years at Hillsborough.

In that time he became something of a cult hero due to the important goals he scored, although the big man also divided opinion on occasion because he struggled for consistency.

With his deal expiring last summer, Wednesday made the decision to not renew his contract, although there was talk he may agree an extension before he eventually joined Cypriot outfit APOEL Nicosia.

Nuhiu is still in his first season with the club, and it’s fair to say it hasn’t really gone to plan.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

A return of no goals from 17 appearances clearly isn’t good enough, and the Kosovan international is now failing to get in the first XI, with his most recent minutes coming from the bench.

Although, it should be noted that he linked up with a club who have had a chaotic season. Some will remember that Mick McCarthy was appointed as the club’s manager in November, but he lasted just two months before he was sacked, with the side currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

As for Nuhiu, the 31-year-old signed a deal until the summer of 2022, but after a tough spell, it may not be a surprise if he was on the lookout for a new club in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.