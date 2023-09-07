Steven Fletcher established a reputation as a goalscorer during his time in England.

After strong spell in his native Scotland with Hibernian, Fletcher made the move south of the border when he joined Burnley in June 2009.

He then had stints with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland, as well as a loan with French side Marseille, before joining Sheffield Wednesday in July 2016.

Fletcher helped the Owls reach the top six in the Championship in his first season at the club and he scored the goal that put Wednesday ahead in their play-off semi-final second leg against Huddersfield, but his side lost on penalties.

Wednesday's form declined in the following years, but Fletcher was a regular throughout his time at the club under a host of managers, including Carlos Carvalhal, Jos Luhukay, Steve Bruce and Garry Monk.

Fletcher left Hillsborough shortly before the end of the extended 2019-20 season and he departed after scoring 38 goals in 136 games for the club.

The 36-year-old joined Stoke City in August 2020, scoring 12 goals in 82 appearances for the Potters before returning to Scotland with Dundee United last summer.

Fletcher scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Tangerines last season, but he could not prevent their relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

How is Steven Fletcher getting on now?

Despite signing a two-year contract at Tannadice in July 2022, Fletcher left the club by mutual consent this summer following relegation.

Fletcher revealed that family reasons were behind his exit, rather than the fact he was unwilling to play in the Scottish Championship.

"There were just a lot of factors for me not to stay," Fletcher said on the Open Goal podcast, quoted by The Courier.

"The Championship wasn’t a massive factor.

"I would have played there — but only for Dundee United. But there were a lot of things; the fact it’s two hours up the road and two hours back was one.

"Coming up here (back to Scotland) was for the family and I ended up doing more travelling. I’ve never stayed that far away from my home before. I was always half-an-hour (away), maximum.

"I loved my time up there. The boys were great, the staff were great and Jim (Goodwin, manager) is a great guy."

Fletcher remains a free agent and he says he would only return to playing if he receives an offer that excites him.

"When I do something, I’m 100% and I feel like if I just settle then it wouldn’t be fair on me and it wouldn’t be fair on the club I sign for," Fletcher said.

"Not that I feel like I’ve got a right to pick and choose; I just feel like, at this stage of my life and career, I want something that gives me that buzz.

"If I don’t carry on, then I’ll probably commit to doing my coaching badges.

"When I was up doing my “B” (coaching licence), I thought it was brilliant. I didn’t want it to stop."

Should Fletcher decide to call time on his playing days, he can certainly look back on his career with satisfaction after playing in the Premier League and representing Scotland at international level.