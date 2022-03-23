How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Joey Pelupessy getting on these days?

Following Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, there was something of an exodus of players from the club.

A number of players would leave Hillsborough in that summer of 2021, following the expiry of their contracts with the club.

One of those who would head to pastures new was Joey Pelupessy, with the midfielder having never quite made the maximum impact during his time with the Owls.

After joining Sheffield Wednesday from Hercales in his native Netherlands in the 2018 January transfer window, Pelupessy would go on to make 119 appearances in all competitions for the Owls.

The midfielder would find the back of the net just once during that time, and was known to be seen as something of a source of frustration among certain members of the fanbase as a result of certain performances.

With that in mind, it was perhaps no surprise that Pelupessy was one of those released by the club in the wake of that relegation, when his contract expired at the end of the 2020/21 season.

But following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday, it did not take long at all for Pelupessy to find himself a new club.

Just a couple of months after his release by the Owls had been confirmed, it was announced that Pelupessy had joined Giresunspor, with the club preparing for a long awaited return to the Turkish top-flight, after winning promotion during the 2020/21 season.

Since then, Pelupessy has endured something of a mixed time of things, starting just nine of the 30 league matches his club have played this season, coming off the bench in 11 more, meaning he has yet to fully establish himself in his side’s starting XI.

Currently, Giresunspor sit 16th in the Super Lig table, one place and six points clear of the relegation zone, meaning their is still work to be done for Pelupessy and his teammates in the final eight games of the campaign.

But having signed a two-year contract when he joined the club, Pelupessy does at least know that his future with Giresunspor, is secure until the end of next season.