How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Joey Pelupessy getting on these days?

Joey Pelupessy made 119 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in three and a half seasons at the club, with his spell at Hillsborough coming to an end last summer.

The 29-year-old is now back in the Netherlands with Groningen, after one season with Giresunspor following his Wednesday departure.

Pelupessy arrived from Heracles Almelo in January 2018 and made 17 Championship appearances in the remainder the 2017/18 campaign, as the Owls finished 15th.

The Dutchman predominantly played in central or defensive midfield for the Owls but did fill in on the right of midfield and defence when needed.

Pelupessy made 22 appearances in league and cup for Giresunspor last season, as they finished 16th in the Turkish Super Lig, with a nine-point cushion over the relegation zone.

The 29-year-old did not trouble the scorers in that time and received a red card on one occasion.

Pelupessy has taken the armband this season at Groningen and has started all nine Eredivisie outings so far.

They currently sit 15th in the table, one place above the relegation play-off spot, with one win, two draws and five losses.

The club signed Pelupessy on a three-year deal in the summer, a statement of their intent and how much they rate him as a player, to offer a deal of that length for a player of his age.

The Eredivisie is the only league that Pelupessy has played in more than the Championship, and the length of his contract may suggest that he is likely to see out the twilight years of his career in his homeland.

The FC Twente youth product made 43 appearances for the Owls as they were narrowly relegated from the second tier last term but was a dependable member of a squad that would have stayed up in the division had they not had to deal with a six-point deduction.