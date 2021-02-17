How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Jermaine Johnson getting on these days?

After spending time around the north of England at Bolton, Oldham and Bradford, Jermaine Johnson became a Sheffield Wednesday player in 2007 and ended up being a long-serving Owl.

Johnson made the move to England from Tivoli Gardens in 2001 having become a Jamaica international not long before, and Wednesday ended up becoming the club he stayed the longest at in his career.

A £250,000 purchase by Brian Laws on January deadline day in 2007, Johnson spent seven-and-a-half years at Hillsborough, playing 231 league games and scored 25 goals from the wing.

Johnson became a fan favourite at S6 because of his lightning pace and his ability to change a game instantly – but what has he gotten up to following his 2014 departure?

Johnson’s contract at Hillsborough expired as a 34-year-old, and he headed back over the Atlantic Ocean to continue his career – not in Jamaica though, but in the United States as he penned a deal with North American Soccer League team Indy Eleven.

He played 10 times for them in the 2014 NASL season, scoring twice before the club declined to renew his deal for another season.

Johnson then returned home to Jamaica, and since then he has been playing for Jamaican Premier League side Tivoli Gardens.

According to Soccerway, Johnson has scored 27 goals in 86 games since 2016, but there hasn’t been a game played since last year due to COVID-19, and Johnson feared that the pandemic could force him into retirement.

Even scarier news came in September when Johnson was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Jamaican capital of Kingston – although he recovered and thanked everyone for their well-wishes on his Instagram account.

Now 40 years old, Johnson revealed recently in an interview with a Jamaican publication (via The Sheffield Star) that he still wants to continue playing, but he is still recovering from the shooting and suffers from tiredness quickly during training, but he remains hopeful that there will still be a place for him in the Tivoli Gardens side once football resumes there and when he is physically fit enough.