How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Fernando Forestieri getting on at the moment?

When it comes to entertainers in the modern era, few players have got Sheffield Wednesday fans out of their seats like Fernando Forestieri.

A host of Championship clubs were interested in the attacker when it seemed his days were numbered at Watford but it was the Owls that won the race for him – landing him in late August for a deal reported to be worth around £3 million.

That proved money well spent as Forestieri would go on to score 40 times and provide 18 assists in 134 appearances for the Yorkshire club, who are now plying their trade in League One.

He played a pivotal role as they made it to the Championship play-offs in his first two seasons at Hillsborough but injuries among other factors meant his influence faded as his Wednesday tenure went on.

With that in mind, the Italian’s departure was no huge surprise in 2020 but did leave some supporters wondering what might’ve been had he been able to maintain the form he showed in his first two seasons throughout his time with the club.

The 32-year-old moved to Udinese on a free transfer in 2020 and though he was little more than a bit-part player for the Serie A side, he did produce one moment of magic that had Owls fans pining for him when he rolled back the years by whipping in a delicious free-kick in November 2021.

Fernando Forestieri reduces the deficit in Turin with a spectacular free-kick! 🎯 Gave the keeper no chance with this hit 😅 pic.twitter.com/sFaG6Ugb7D — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 22, 2021

A little more than a month after his spectacular set piece effort, Forestieri left Udinese after his contract was cancelled on mutual agreement and though that decision shocked many at the time, it has proven a worthwhile one.

The former Wednesday favourite joined Malaysian giants Johor Darul Ta’zim on a two-year deal in January this year and certainly looks to be enjoying his football at the club.

He’s scored 24 times and provided 12 assists in 36 appearances for them so far – helping them to win the Malaysian Supercup and the Malaysian FA Cup already.

Johor Darul Ta’zim are top of the Malaysian Super League at the moment so he could secure another bit of silverware soon.

