How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Atdhe Nuhiu getting on these days?

At the end of his playing career, striker Atdhe Nuhiu will surely be best known for his time in England with Sheffield Wednesday.

He mainly plied his trade out in Turkey prior to his spell at Hillsborough, arriving in South Yorkshire in 2013 on a free transfer following the end of his time at Rapid Wien.

His physical presence proved to be a real asset for the Owls throughout his time at the club, though he will have been disappointed to have only managed to get into double figures during one of his seasons at the club.

Scoring 50 goals and recording 27 assists in 277 competitive appearances for Wednesday though, he was still a useful player to have, both as a starter and an impact player.

His most memorable moment in an Owls’ shirt came on the final day of the 2014/15 season, with his stoppage-time equaliser at Vicarage Road sending the away end into raptures and preventing Watford from lifting the Championship title.

He will surely go down as an AFC Bournemouth legend for that moment alone, with that goal elevating the Cherries to the summit of the division.

Unfortunately for the Kosovan, he was unable to guide the Owls to the Premier League before his departure despite coming close on a couple of occasions, with the forward leaving the club in the summer of 2020 on the expiration of his contract.

Still playing for his national side at the time, he would have been eager to continue playing and he did just that by signing for APOEL in the September, though he only spent one season with the club.

The 33-year-old would have been delighted to have had the opportunity to compete for a place in the Europa League during his time in Cyprus though – but moved back to Austria to sign with top-flight side Rheindorf Altach last June.

Signing a two-year deal on his arrival, he recorded six goals in 31 appearances during his first season there – but has been in even better form this season with six goals in his 10 competitive displays.

Nuhiu will be hoping to keep that form up – and the fact he’s now retired from international football should give him an adequate chance to recover and recharge his batteries.