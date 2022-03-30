How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay getting on at the moment?

Jos Luhukay spent almost an entire year with Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.

The Dutchman took over as the club’s manager in January that year and was dismissed in December.

Luhukay replaced Carlos Carvalhal to become the first manager of the club to hail from the Netherlands.

It was a positive start to his time with the Owls after they earned a 0-0 draw away to fierce rivals Sheffield United despite going down to 10 men.

But a run of one win and seven losses in 10 games saw Luhukay dismissed just days before Christmas, with Wednesday 18th in the Championship table.

Luhukay was out of football management for only a few months following his exit from Wednesday.

The now 58-year old took over the German club St. Pauli in April 2019, where he stayed until June 2020.

In his one full season in charge of the team, he led St. Pauli to a 14th place finish in the 2. Bundesliga table.

But following the end of the season, the club parted ways with Luhukay.

Luhukay returned to his native Netherlands for his next role in football management, as he took over VVV Venlo in March 2021.

Interestingly, this was actually his first role as a manager in the Netherlands.

Luhukay remains the manager of the club, with the side currently 10th in the Eerste Divisie table.

With only six games left to play this season, VVV Venlo have 41 points but could still make the play-off due to the system employed in the Dutch second division.

The side’s latest result was a 0-0 draw away from home against Den Bosch, who are 14th in the table.