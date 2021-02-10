How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal getting on these days?

Carlos Carvalhal is a popular figure among Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

His two and a half years at Hillsborough were seen as a real success by many – particularly when you compare it what what has happened in the years since.

The Portuguese coach took charge of the Owls in the summer of 2015 and led the club to the play-off final in his first season against Hull City.

He then led the club to the play-off finals once again in 2017 where they were beaten on penalties on penalties by Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

The following season got off to a mixed start before Carvalhal left the club by mutual consent in December 2017.

After just four days out of work the head coach was appointed as the man to take charge of Swansea City in the Premier League as they look to avoid relegation from the top flight, but unfortunately the club went down and Carvalhal stepped down from his position.

The decision was made by Carvalhal to take a year out of football before taking on the role as Rio Ave head coach.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

His one season with the club was a real success after guiding the Portuguese side to Europa League qualification and achieving a club-record points tally of 55.

Such a successful campaign came with its rewards as Carvalhal was given the top job at SC Braga last summer where the 55-year-old is currently in charge.

In that time the club have won 22 of their 31 matches played and find themselves in third position in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and still in contention for the Europa League where they’ll face Roma in the Round of 32 this month.