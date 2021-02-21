How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Daniel Pudil getting on these days?

Daniel Pudil will be a player that is remembered well for his time with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender started his youth career in the Czech Republic with Sparta Prague, before starting his senior career with FK Chmel Blsany.

After spells in Belgium, the defender moved to England after signing with Watford permanently in 2013, after catching the eye with some strong performances in a loan spell at Vicarage Road.

He joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the 2015/16 season, and went on to make 42 appearances for the Owls in that campaign, and signed for them permanently at the end of that campaign.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Sheffield Wednesday's 2020/21 season so far?

1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass

After making 114 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday, the defender was released at the end of the 2018/19 season, after struggling for a consistent run in the starting XI with the Championship side.

He wasted no time in finding a new club though, as Pudil returned to the Czech Republic, this time to play for FK Mlada Boleslav. But he only had a single season with Boleslav, after making 33 appearances for the club.

Pudil’s two-year deal with them came to an end after just one season though, as he went on to sign for FK Viktoria Žižkov on a free transfer on a one-year deal.

He has gone on to make 12 appearances for FK Viktoria Žižkov, who are currently sat fifth in the Czech National Football League after 30 matches this term.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that they can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities in the Championship this term. The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to get back to winning ways after a narrow defeat to relegation-threatened rivals Birmingham City at the weekend.

Neil Thompson’s side are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on promotion-chasing Brentford, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Owls.