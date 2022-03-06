How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Almen Abdi getting on these days?

Almen Abdi made a name for himself during his time at Watford but endured a very difficult period during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Swiss playmaker was one of the successful imports under the Pozzo Family’s partnership between Udinese and Watford and impressed heavily during his time at Vicarage Road.

Abdi initially arrived on loan in Hertfordshire becoming a firm fan favourite during his time at Watford and enjoyed his loan spell so much in his first year, he pushed for a permanent move and signed a three year deal that summer.

Abdi played a key a role in the club’s eventual promotion to the Premier League and would go on to turn out for the Hornets on 32 occasions in the top flight season of 2015/16 before departing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Abdi was unable to recapture his form he displayed at Watford during his time at Sheffield Wednesday and is seen as one of the many expensive mistakes under the Chansiri ownership.

With the attempt of building a side capable of sustaining a promotion push, Abdi was seen as a key creative cog after his Watford spell proved his ability in the Championship.

However, injury problems that were apparent at Watford began to resurface during his time with the Owls. Abdi was brought in by then manager Carlos Carvahal from Watford in a deal worth a reported £4 million in the summer of 2016, it was hoped that Abdi could replicate the sort of form he showed at Vicarage Road during their 2014/15 promotion season where he scored nine goals in 32 appearances.

Things though did not work out for Abdi in Yorkshire as the Swiss international failed to make himself a regular for Wednesday in the side that reached the playoffs in the 16/17 season.

Abdi made just 16 appearances in his first season, and only managed another six over the course of two years, taking his total appearances to just 23 appearances in an Owls shirt.

At the end of 18/19 campaign, Sheffield Wednesday decided to cut their losses with Abdi and they parted company with the midfielder and allowed him to leave on a free transfer.

Now aged 35, he has now hung up his boots after a career which spanned numerous countries and saw him rack up over 390 appearances.

The 34-year-old’s Instagram account shows that Abdi has been enjoying life since retirement with him posting many posts showing him travelling and enjoying time with his family.