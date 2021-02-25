How is ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward Caolan Lavery getting on these days?

Sheffield Wednesday are bang in trouble in the Championship and one of their many issues is the fact they lack goals.

When you go back over the seasons, the Owls have had a plethora of strikers pass through the club.

Way back in August 2012, Caolan Lavery stepped off the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Burnley for his Sheffield Wednesday debut. There’d been little seen of the striker apart from a brief spell on loan with Southend.

Before long in 2012/13, he was moved on to Plymouth on loan before returning and scoring a brace in the Owls’ famous 6-0 win over Leeds United.

Two more goals came later in the season against Birmingham City, but loans to Chesterfield and Portsmouth would follow and, in August 2016, Lavery made the move across the Steel City to join Sheffield United.

36 appearances, five goals and another two loans came for the striker before he was released from Bramall Lane in 2019 after the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

A fresh start in League Two presented itself for Lavery in the form of Walsall.

The striker scored a brace on just his second appearance for the club in a League Cup defeat to Crawley Town, and Lavery finished the season with 10 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Finally settling for that little bit of consistency in his career, Lavery began his second season with Walsall by featuring against Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup.

A goalless draw took the pair to penalties, with Lavery featuring for 69 minutes before Wednesday eventually progressed thanks to a 4-2 shootout win.

The 28-year-old had to wait until October for his first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers, and now he’s rattled his way to six goals in 31 appearances across all competitions. Included in that was a brace against Barrow and a run of 13 fixtures without a goal November and February.

However, Lavery is now back amongst the goals and has scored twice in his last three appearances for mid-table Walsall. He is hitting form at the business end of the season.

Wednesday fans reading this will only hope that one of their strikers can do the same as the Championship season approaches the run-in.

