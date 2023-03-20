Sheffield Wednesday are in pole position to land promotion from League One this season, and promotion to the Championship.

Indeed, the club currently sit top of the standings in the third tier, with a one point advantage over Plymouth Argyle in second place, and a three point gap over Ipswich Town in third.

Crucially, the Owls have two games in hand on both of the above sides, too, meaning that they really are in a strong position ahead of their final 11 league matches.

One crucial factor in their success has of course been Darren Moore, with the club boss turning Wednesday into a winning machine in League One this season.

Prior to Moore, though, Garry Monk was once in charge of the club, and below, we've discussed his tenure at Wednesday, and taken a look at what the former Owls boss is currently getting up to.

Monk's reign at Wednesday

Appointed following the departure of Steve Bruce to join Newcastle United, Garry Monk became boss of Sheffield Wednesday in September 2019, and would go on to manage the club until November 2020.

During his first season in charge, the club achieved a 16th place league finish, and were knocked out of both the FA and EFL Cup's by Premier League opposition.

With the following season starting in September, Monk did not last long at all, with his dismissal coming just 11 matches into the league campaign.

During those matches, Monk had guided Wednesday to just three wins, three draws, and five defeats - a very average start.

With Sheffield Wednesday having a points deduction at the time, the club felt it was time for a change.

It's now over 2 years since that happened, so how is Garry Monk getting on these days?

How is he getting on?

Interestingly, despite being a fairly active manager following his retirement, with five different jobs between 2014 and 2020, Monk is yet to make a return to management since his Sheffield Wednesday dismissal.

He now appears to do a lot of work holding coaching sessions, and on one coaching course last summer, he reflected on his time at Wednesday.

"My spells at Leeds, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Wednesday all turned out to be fire-fighting jobs, where I had about a five-week window to improve results before pressure came to bear from fans and the board." Monk said on a coaching course at Queen's University, via YorkshireLive.

"All those clubs had fallen from grace but their supporters, and chairmen, still had a high level of expectations when it came to performances.

"I basically had to put in a system of play that suited the squad of players I had at those clubs in an attempt to get us out of trouble. That is the reality of managing at a club where you know you've both a limited budget and time to get things right.”

A quick look on Monk's social media continues to reflect the fact he is continuing to join coachiing sessions.

He recently posted the following tweet, for example, where he was a special guest at a coaching session led by former Man Utd coach Mick Phelan.

Monk, then, seems content with coaching for now, with a return to management not yet forthcoming.

It will certainly be interesting to see if indeed he does return to the dugout any time in the near future.