John Lundstram may have started his career at Everton, but he had to build his way up from lower in the pyramid to get to where he is today.

During his time with the Toffees, the midfielder went out on loan several times and managed to pick up some valuable experience before he left Goodison Park.

Then going on to join Oxford United, he proved to be a real hit at the Kassam Stadium and made a real impact there.

Guiding the U's to promotion from League Two during his first campaign there, he was then able to build on that and help them to an eighth-place finish in League One at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Having seen some important players depart during the summer of 2016, including Kemar Roofe and Callum O'Dowda, the U's did a great job to secure such a promising finish at the end of that season.

Their recruitment certainly helped their cause though - and Lundstram played a big part in the U's success.

John Lundstram's time at Sheffield United and Rangers

He then made the move to Sheffield United during the 2017 summer window - and it was one of a number of transfers that proved to be crucial to United's rise during that period between that year and 2020.

The Blades had only just been promoted from the third tier at the time of his arrival - and he helped United to become an established second-tier side again.

The midfielder will regret the fact that he wasn't able to make many appearances during their promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign, but his contributions during an exciting 2019/20 Premier League campaign contributed towards Chris Wilder's side's ninth-place finish.

His five goals helped United to earn extra points, with two of his goals coming in games where the Blades won by a one-goal margin.

John Lundstram's 2019/20 campaign at Sheffield United (Premier League games only) Appearances 34 Goals 5 Assists 3

A less successful 2020/21 season saw the South Yorkshire side finish bottom of the top flight - and Lundstram left on the expiration of his contract that summer to join Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

He may not have won a Scottish Premiership title during his time at Ibrox, but Lundstram was able to get his hands on the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

To make 153 competitive appearances in three years is no mean feat - but even with his reliability in mind - the Gers decided to release the midfielder following the end of his contract during the summer.

John Lundstram's time at Trabzonspor so far

Aged only 30, it was unclear what Lundstram's next career move was going to be.

He had previously spent all of his career in the United Kingdom, but in June, he made the brave decision to make the move to Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

His social media activity has been limited since his arrival, not posting on Instagram since he sent an opening message to the Turkish side's supporters.

On the pitch though, he has been very present, starting in all four of his current team's Europa League qualifying games and also featuring in their Conference League qualifiers.

He may have only started one of Trabzonspor's three league games so far this term, but he came on as a substitute in both of the games he didn't start in.

When competing with someone like Okay Yokuslu for a starting spot, it will always be difficult to get into the first 11, but Lundstram will be hoping that his CV and experience will help him to start more games.

He will be disappointed not to be competing in the Conference League this term following their defeat in the qualifiers, because that could have given him more game time to shine.

But he still has a real chance of being a success out in Turkey.