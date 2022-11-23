How is ex-Sheffield United player Stephen Quinn getting on at the moment?

Sheffield United have had made some good signings over the years and Stephen Quinn is one that falls into that bracket.

The midfielder joined from Irish side St. Patrick’s in 2005 and would go on to make over 200 appearances for the Blades, in the top three divisions of English football.

So, it’s fair to say that he experienced both the highs and lows that came at Bramall Lane before leaving the club for Hull City in 2012, which ended his seven-year association with Sheffield United.

Unlike most of his teammates when he started out in Yorkshire, Quinn is actually still playing, as he turns out regularly for Mansfield Town.

There is a Blades connection there too, as former boss Nigel Clough is in charge of the League Two side, although he didn’t actually manage Quinn at Bramall Lane, with the pair linking up at Burton Albion before reuniting at The Stags.

Even though he is 36, Quinn is still going strong, as he has featured 16 times in the league this season and most of them have been starts. Of course, that’s a testament to his fitness and desire, as there won’t be many players who can still compete in the way he does on a weekly basis.

For the 18-cap Ireland international having made over 600 appearances in his career, it also shows he does the right things away from the pitch and Mansfield will benefit from his influence in the dressing room.

Quinn will know that the end of his career is coming soon but the challenge will be to add another promotion to his CV with Mansfield before he does hang up his boots.

Given his history at the club, you can be sure that those at Sheffield United will wish him well as he looks to end on a high.

