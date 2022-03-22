How is ex-Sheffield United player Ryan Flynn getting on these days?

Ryan Flynn spent five seasons with Sheffield United and accumulated over 150 league games for the Blades before heading for pastures new in 2017/18.

The time he spent at Bramall Lane came when the side were still based in League One. They’ve since headed all the way up to the Premier League and back again and whilst they might want to put the memories of the third tier behind them, Flynn was one of their most important players and they’ll look back at their time with him fondly.

He was a fairly frequent part of their lineup when he was fit and he was in and around the side when they first tried to battle their way out of League One. Seven years have passed since that though and Flynn is still playing football.

How then, is he getting on these days?

Flynn left Sheffield United initially to join Oldham in the third tier. He was a mainstay in their team too in that first year, playing in 37 games and managing two goal contributions along the way. You would have expected him then to feature similarly a year later but he instead was limited to just seven showings and two starts before moving to St Mirren.

That is where he has resided ever since. Within his first campaign, he was part of a side that had secured the Scottish Championship title and was planning to play in the SPL.

Despite the promotion though, his playing time has not dipped. Flynn has continued to feature for the side every season since and has played 18 league games so far this season, with his total appearance record for St Mirren standing at 93 SPL games.

Now nearing the 100 mark, he is still enjoying his football and is continuing to do well away from Sheffield United.