How is ex-Sheffield United player Nick Montgormery getting on at the moment?

It is a long time since Nick Montgomery made the last of his many first-team appearances for Sheffield United.

Initially coming through the youth ranks at the club, the midfielder made his debut for the Blades in October 2000.

Over the next 12 years, Montgomery went onto make 398 appearances in all competitions for the Bramall Lane club, playing the top three tiers of English football during his time there.

However, that long association with the club would come to an end in August 2012, when his contract with Sheffield United was cancelled by mutual consent.

Following his departure from Bramall Lane, Montgomery would head down under, joining Australian top-flight side Central Coast Mariners, and winning the A-League title in his first season with the club.

Ultimately, Montgomery would make 133 appearances in all competitions for the Mariners between 2012 and 2017, before bringing his playing career to an end with a spell in the second-tier with Wollagong Wolves making 30 appearances and scoring three goals before retiring in 2018.

After hanging up his boots, the midfielder made a swift return to the Central Coast Mariners, joining the club as an assistant coach in 2018.

That is a role he held until the start of 2021-22, at which point he was promoted to the role of head coach with the Mariners.

Montgomery guided his club to a fifth place finish in the A-League during his first season in charge, earning them a spot in the end of season play-offs, where they were beaten 3-1 by Adelaide United in the first elimination final.

There was also heartache in the cup competitions for Montgomery, who saw his side beaten 2-1 by Melbourne Victory in the FFA Cup final.

Never the less, the former Sheffield United man has retained his role for this season, and again looks set to be in contention for a place in the title deciding play-offs.

The Mariners having taken seven points from their opening five games of the regular season, to sit fifth in the current table, as Montgomery looks to back up his success for Sheffield United on the field, in his new role as a manager.