How is ex-Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic getting on these days?

Following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21, Sheffield United turned to Slavisa Jokanovic to permanently replace Chris Wilder.

Signing a three year deal, it was seemingly hoped that the Serbian could guide the Blades to the Premier League once again, just as he had done at Watford in 2014/15 and Fulham in 2017/18.

It’s fair to say things did not go to plan for the 54-year-old, though, with him departing the club just a few months later in November.

Paul Heckingbottom was appointed as his successor, and it’s fair to say the Blades have not looked back since, with Heckingbottom having the club sitting top of the Championship table at this early stage of the season.

Having said all of the above, we thought we’d take a look at how the former Blades boss is getting on in 2022.

How is he getting on?

These days, Jokanovic is currently the manager of Russian Premier League side Dynamo Moscow.

The Serb was appointed this summer, and has managed 12 matches so far.

It has been a somewhat slow start to life as boss for Jokanovic, though.

Dinamo Moscow finished 3rd in the Russian Premier League last season, but after ten league matches, Jokanovic only has the club sitting 7th in the table.

Dynamo Moscow were also recently knocked out of the Russian Cup by FC Rostov following a 2-0 defeat.

It seems things have started slowly for the former Blades boss in Russia, then, but it must be stressed that it is still early days.

Jokanovic will hope to put back to back league defeats behind him and climb up the table soon.