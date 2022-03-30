How is ex-Sheffield United manager Micky Adams getting on at the moment?

Following the late Gary Speed’s departure to manage the Wales national team in December 2010, Sheffield United were in desperate need of a new man to come and settle in at Bramall Lane following a mixed start to the 2010/11 campaign.

On the penultimate day of that year, Micky Adams was installed as manager of the South Yorkshire side having previously spent time as a youth player there, so was heading back to old territory in his quest to guide his team to a respectable Championship finish.

Unfortunately, he endured a torrid time there, failing to win a single league game until March and only being victorious in four of his 23 league games in charge of the Blades as they fell down the table.

This record was bad enough to relegate United who finished in 23rd place and six points adrift of safety, an extremely disappointing campaign for a side that finished level on points with bottom side Scunthorpe United.

As expected, Adams was dismissed at the end of the season and was perhaps lucky not to be sacked before then, though he was offered a three-year contract almost immediately after leaving Bramall Lane by former club Port Vale.

This was an offer he accepted, spending all three years of his deal at Vale Park and took charge of his fourth season at the current League Two side during the 2014/15 campaign but after winning just five points from 24 in his opening eight league matches, he resigned.

Again, he wasn’t out of work for long as he linked up with Tranmere Rovers the following month, a side that were at the bottom of the fourth tier at the time. He wasn’t able to lift his side to safety and in mid-April, the two parties parted company as the 60-year-old found himself out of work once again.

A brief spell in Ireland with Sligo Rovers followed, but he left in November 2015 for family reasons, not returning to a notable first-team management role since.

Judging by his comments to the Daily Mail back in 2017, it doesn’t look as though he will be returning anytime soon, though he has remained in the game in some capacity by running a football consultancy business.

He seems to have travelled well because of this venture, even going out to Asian nation Kyrgyzstan to coach a youth team and getting involved with the Welsh FA on their pro-license course as he hosted lectures.