How is ex-Rotherham United man Kari Arnason getting on these days?

Kari Arnason is a name that will no doubt be fondly remembered around Rotherham United.

Having joined the club from Aberdeen in the summer of 2012, the centre back spent the next three years with the Millers, making 130 appearances in all competitions, helping them win back to back promotion from League Two all the way through to the Championship.

But despite helping Rotherham to survival during that first season back in the second-tier in 2014/15, Arnason left the club at the end of that season, heading to Sweden with Malmo.

Arnason’s time at the club would be a productive one, as he helped the club reach the group stages of the 2015/16 Champions League during his first few months at the club, where he soon established himself as vice captain.

The defender would then enjoy a return to prominence within the English game in the summer of 2016, when he set-up Ragnar Sigurdsson for the first of Iceland’s two goals during their infamous Round of 16 win over England at Euro 2016.

How many league goals did Rotherham's last 15 top scorers actually score?

1 of 15 Freddie Ladapo - 2019/20? 12 13 14 15

The year would end with Arnason lifting the Swedish title with Malmo, but he would leave the club at the start of 2017 for a move to Cyprus with Omonia.

It would however, be little more than a brief spell in Cyprus for Arnason, with the defender making just eight appearances – scoring twice – for the club, before returning to his former club Aberdeen in the summer of 2017.

After spending the 2017/18 campaign at Pittodrie, making 25 appearances in total as the Dons finished second in the Scottish top-flight, Arnason would again head for pastures new at the end of that season, joining Genclerbirligi in the Turkish second-tier.

Again, Arnason’s time with the club would last just a single season, although he did help them win promotion to the Turkish Super Lig, even if it was something of a bit-part role for the defender, who made 17 appearances in all competitions across the course of the campaign.

Following his departure from Turkey, Arnason returned to the first club of his professional career, re-joining Vikingur in his native Iceland in the summer of 2019.

Since then, the now-38-year-old has made 22 more appearances for the club, helping them to win the Icelandic Cup in 2019.

Internationally, Arnason continues to feature for Iceland regularly despite approaching the latter stage of his career. He started for his country against both Nigeria and Argentina during the nation’s first ever World Cup appearance in 2018, and has now racked up 87 caps for Iceland in total.

As a result, while he might not have enjoyed the same rapid rise up the divisions that he did with Rotherham, Arnason’s career since his departure from the Millers, his career has certainly still been eventful, and indeed, entertaining.