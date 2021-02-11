How is ex-Reading winger Royston Drenthe getting on these days?

Royston Drenthe has had quite the varied playing career whilst his off-field interests have also been well-documented.

The Dutchman came through at Feyenoord in the mid-00s and with blistering pace and clear potential, he was snapped up by Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants, though, never really got the best out of him and he’d embark on a career that would see him play for a plethora of clubs, including Everton and Reading in this country.

He scored two league goals in 23 appearances for the Royals and left after two years, then playing for the likes of Baniyas and Sparta Rotterdam whilst also releasing a rap record and launching his own clothing store in the Netherlands in 2014.

In 2020, though, he was declared bankrupt and he has returned to playing with him signing on with Spanish side Racing Murcia in January who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Indeed, in an in-depth interview with Sid Lowe for the Guardian, the Dutchman reveals he still loves playing football – though he doesn’t often feature for Murcia at the moment with the interview taking place after he was an unused sub for his new side.

In fact, he admits he has work to do on his fitness before he can start accumulating minutes but he is ready to do exactly that, eyeing the play-offs at the end of the season for when he is truly ready.

