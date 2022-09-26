How is ex-Reading FC manager Jaap Stam getting on these days?

After a successful playing career, Jaap Stam entered the coaching world working at PEC Zwolle, where he was later caretaker manager before becoming a coach at Ajax in the Eredivisie.

In 2014, he stuck his toe into management again as one of the bosses of the reserve team at Ajax.

In 2016, the former defender took the plunge into the job completely as he joined Reading on an initial two year contract.

Stam did well with the Royals especially considering it was his first senior management job and in his first season with the club, he led them to the Championship play-off final.

As a result, his contract was extended and everyone at the club will have been hoping that their good form could continue.

However, the following season did not live up to the same expectations and Stam was sacked in March 2018 following a run that had seen the Royals win just one league game in 18 matches, leaving the club 20th in the league.

Later in the year, Stam returned to management joining PEC Zwolle before making a move to Feyenoord a number of months later.

However, he lasted just 18 games and handed in his resignation after his side were beaten 4-0 by Ajax.

In 2020, the now 50-year-old joined Cincinnati as manager in the MLS.

After winning his first game as manager, against former teammate Frank de Boer, Stam stayed at the club for over a year and oversaw 47 games with his new side.

However, in September 2021 after he side won just four in 25 games and sat second bottom of the league, Stam was dismissed from his job.

Since leaving Cincinnati Stam is yet to return to management in a new role, although he did say earlier this month that he would join Manchester United instantly if they ever asked him to help out after he played for the club between 1998 and 2001.

He has also worked with the Manchester United foundation holding coaching sessions showing the pair have a good relationship still.