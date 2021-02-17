How is ex-Reading and Fulham player Pavel Pogrebnyak getting on these days?

Not many players scored a Premier League hat-trick in fewer appearances than Pavel Pogrebnyak.

The Russian striker needed just three to score his treble for Fulham in a thumping victory over Wolves almost nine years ago, which turned out to be half the goals he managed during his short loan spell in West London.

Six goals and 12 appearances later, he joined Reading following his release from Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg and would end up adding five more Premier League goals during his first year at the Madejski Stadium, although he was unable to save the Royals from relegation.

Pogrebnyak’s best goalscoring return in England came the next season when he struck 13 times in the Championship, although Reading missed out on finishing in the top-six courtesy of a final day draw with Burnley.

The striker would stick around for a further 12 months before returning to Russia.

But what has the ex-Royals frontman been doing since leaving Madejski Stadium?

After his departure from Reading, perhaps unsurprisingly, Pogrebnyak has spent the rest of his playing in Russia.

Two-and-half stop-start seasons at Dynamo Moscow was followed by a move to Russian Premier League side Tosno midway through 2017-2018.

And whilst their financial problems forced them to liquidate at the end of that season, the former Fulham and Reading striker played a part in Tosno winning the only major trophy in their history in the Russian Cup – with Pogrebnyak scoring in their quarter-final victory over Luch Vladivostok.

In search of a new club after Tosno dissolving, Pogrebnyak continued his spell in Russia by joining Ural Yekaterinburg in the summer of 2018.

Pogrebnyak has since been released before re-signing back in October – with his solitary goal this season coming in Ural’s draw with FC Dynamo Moscow.