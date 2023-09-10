Adel Taarabt was once considered one of the most promising prospects to come to QPR in a long time.

The playmaker signed for the club in 2009 on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur, which was made permanent in the summer of 2010.

Taarabt spent five further years at Loftus Road, where he made a total of more than 150 appearances for the club.

The now 34-year-old contributed 34 goals to the Hoops during his six years with the London side, before departing on a permanent basis to Benfica.

During his time at QPR, Taarabt enjoyed stints on loan at Fulham and AC Milan, where he made 26 appearances between his time at the two clubs.

Where is Adel Taarabt now?

Taarabt has long left European football behind and is now currently competing in the United Arab Emirates with Al-Nasr.

He joined the club in 2022 following a seven-year stint in Portugal.

Taarabt has made 21 appearances for the club, scoring six goals during the last year.

Al-Nasr finished ninth in the UAE Pro League last year, scoring just 27 points from 26 games.

The team survived relegation by just seven points in Taarabt’s first campaign with the club.

Al-Nasr have lost their first two games of the new term, indicating that it could be another difficult year ahead for the midfielder’s side.

Taarabt featured in just the second league fixture, playing up front in a 4-4-2, as the team suffered a 4-2 loss to Baniyas.

The forward has not featured for the Morocco international team for multiple years, although he did go on to play 30 times for his country.

How did Adel Taarabt get on with Benfica?

Taarabt joined the Portuguese giants in the summer of 2015, ending his time at QPR on a permanent basis.

During his time with the Serie A team, he featured 30 times in the league, contributing two goals and five assists.

Taarabt made his return to Benfica in 2018, and eventually cemented himself as a consistent presence in the team.

The midfielder made 79 appearances in Liga Nos, helping Benfica to one league title during his four seasons in the first team squad.

Taarabt also featured in Europe, playing in the Champions League and Europa League.

He made 26 appearances in European competition during his time in Portugal, including competing in the knockout stages of both competitions.

Taarabt made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in his final campaign with Benfica, with the team ultimately suffering defeat to Liverpool over two legs, losing 6-4 on aggregate.

His final appearance in European competition was a dramatic 3-3 draw at Anfield, giving him one last match against English opposition before leaving for the UAE.

Taarabt likely only has a couple of more years remaining in his playing days before he eventually hangs up his boots.

His departure from European football was essentially the end of his career at a high level, with the standard of the game in the UAE much lower than in Portugal and England.