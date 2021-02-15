How is ex-QPR player Samba Diakite getting on these days?

There was once a time in the footballing world that Queens Park Rangers were sitting comfortably in the Premier League in the early 2010’s, having been guided to the top flight by Neil Warnock.

Their 2011-12 campaign ended up being memorable due to their final day exploits against Manchester City, where they went 2-1 up at the Etihad only to lose out in the last minute, a moment which won City the Premier League for the first time but it also still kept the Hoops in the top flight – just.

The R’s brought in some pretty forgettable players during that time period, including the likes of Kieron Dyer and DJ Campbell, and one of the others that failed to live up to expectations was Samba Diakite.

The Mali international arrived on loan in January 2012 and made nine Premier League appearances between his signing and the end of the season, scoring once in a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Loftus Road.

Diakite signed permanently the following summer but only made 14 league appearances, and following relegation to the Championship the midfielder was seemingly outcasted by Harry Redknapp.

His last appearance for the R’s was in 2013, but he only permanently left in 2016 – what has Diakite been doing since though?

Diakite had loan spells at Watford and then Saudi club Al Ittihad during his time at QPR, but in 2016 his contract expired and he was free from his torrid spell in London.

It didn’t take the midfielder long to get fixed up with a club as he made the switch to French side Red Star, who were then based in the second tier, but Diakite suffered something he was used to at Loftus Road – relegation.

Diakite was at Red Star until the summer of 2019, and then it took him another few months to find a new club, with his globetrotting mission taking him this time to Kuwait, where he signed with Al-Tadhamon in January 2020, according to transfermarkt – who you’ll have to trust as there’s no stats for his time there.

That’s the last transfer move that Diakite made according to our research, and for someone that is now 32 years old, Diakite has only made 123 career appearances according to Wikipedia – but that looks like it misses out his first season with Red Star, so it will be slightly more than that.

Even if you add 20 to 30 games on, that’s still not a great deal for a player of his age, so you’d have to say that despite having the potential to become a cult hero at QPR, his career has been a bit of a disappointment.