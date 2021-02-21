How is ex-QPR player Julio Cesar getting on these days?

QPR have had their fair share of players over the years that have endured mixed spells at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium over the years.

One of those to feature whilst the Hoops were playing their football in the Premier League was goalkeeper Julio Cesar.

The Brazilian signed for QPR back in August 2012, after opting to leave Italian giants Inter Milan at the end of the 2011/12 season, having made 27 appearances in total for the club.

Cesar made his Premier League debut for QPR a memorable one, as he kept a clean-sheet against Chelsea at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in a goalless draw.

But that was as good as it got for the Brazilian, as QPR went on to be relegated into the Championship after a disappointing league campaign.

Cesar made 26 appearances in total for the Hoops that season, and kept six clean-sheets for the Hoops finished bottom of the top-flight standings.

The shot-stopper didn’t feature in the first-half of the 2013/14 campaign for QPR in the Championship, having been frozen out of the first-team. He opted not to leave the club and made his first appearance that term against Everton in the FA Cup.

He then went on to join Toronto FC in the MLS in February 2014 on loan, in the hope that he could find the regular game time to force his way into the Brazilian national team ahead of the 2014 World Cup.

Cesar was recalled from his loan spell by QPR in July though, before the club confirmed in August that the goalkeeper had left the club by mutual consent.

He signed a two-year deal with Portuguese giants Benfica on the same day his QPR departure was confirmed, and it’s safe to say he endured a memorable spell with them.

Cesar was awarded the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ in the Premeira Liga for the 2015/16 season, and extended his stay with the club until 2018. But his contract was cancelled by mutual consent again, which brought an end to a successful time with Benfica. He won six trophies in total, which included three league titles.

The goalkeeper then finished his playing career with Flamengo, as he returned to them 13 years after leaving the club back in 2005, when he signed for Italian side Chievo.

Cesar made just one appearance for them in the 2017/18 season, and kept a clean-sheet in his final professional match, as Flamengo ran out 2-0 winners over América Mineiro, as he retired after the win.

Cesar has regularly been seen looking back on memorable moments from his career on his Instagram account, which includes his time at Inter Milan.