How is ex-QPR player Geoff Cameron getting on these days?

It’s fair to say that Queens Park Rangers have had a mixed record in the transfer market over the years, even if it has improved generally recently.

One of the better signings the R’s made in terms of value was bringing in Geoff Cameron on loan from Stoke City initially and then on a free transfer.

The USA international would go on to make 91 appearances for the Londoners before departing for FC Cincinnati in May 2021, where he endured a tough first year back in MLS.

That’s after the side finished bottom of the table, missing out on the play-offs comfortably, with Cameron featuring in 28 games.

Despite that, now 36-years-old, the versatile defender has signed up for another year for the club, with the new season having just started.

Cameron has started the first four games for FC Cincinnati, who have enjoyed a more positive beginning to the campaign, winning two of their first four fixtures to leave them in 8th position.

Of course, given his age, Cameron may have to manage his workload over the season but the fact he is still starting games and remaining and important player at a decent standard shows how professional he has been over the years.

For QPR, most fans will remember Cameron as a solid and reliable figure who did a good job and they will no doubt feel they could do with some more like him in the current group.

