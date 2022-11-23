How is ex-QPR player Charlie Austin getting on at the moment?

Charlie Austin spent a lot of his best years playing for QPR.

The forward enjoyed his first stint with Rangers during a three year period from 2013 to 2016, where he scored 45 goals from just 82 appearances.

The striker initially left Loftus Road for Southampton, signing for the Premier League club following QPR’s failure to gain promotion straight back to the top flight with a 12th place finish in 2015-16.

The now 33-year old spent three years with the Saints but struggled with fitness issues and was unable to maintain a consistent presence in the side as the club earned 6th, 8th, 17th and 16th places in the top flight table.

A two-year stint at the Hawthorns with West Brom brought better fortunes for Austin, featuring 34 times in his first season with the club, scoring 10 times as the club earned promotion to the Premier League.

A disappointing second campaign with Albion saw the Englishman make his return to QPR on loan, before eventually signing on a permanent basis in 2021.

He played a further 55 times for QPR during his 18 months back at the club, scoring 13 times in the Championship.

He helped the team to earn 9th and 11th place finishes before ultimately departing Rangers at the end of his contract, alongside manager Mark Warburton.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 QPR were founded in 1872 True False

While QPR now competes at the top of the second division table with Michael Beale in charge, Austin has moved on from his time in English football.

The former Rangers man is currently competing in the A-League in Australia with Brisbane Roar.

Austin has played five times so far for his new club, scoring twice, with the team currently 9th in the table, with the season still in its early stages.

He will be hoping to help his new side climb the table, as they look to improve on their 11th place finish last year.