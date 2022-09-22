How is ex-QPR player Alejandro Faurlin getting on these days?

Alejandro Faurlin spent several years in London with QPR.

The Argentine joined the club in 2009 and spent seven years at Loftus Road before departing for Getafe.

During his time with Rangers, he made over 150 appearances for the team and scored five goals.

His only absence came in 2013 when he signed for Italian outfit Palermo on loan.

He competed for the club in both the Premier League and the Championship and was an important figure in the squad.

But in the time since he departed QPR he has gotten up to a lot in his career.

Here we look at what Faurlin has been getting up to in the last six years…

His stint at Palermo only led to six appearances, which meant he arrived back in England as a QPR player without much fanfare.

Getafe proved to be a more fruitful next venture for the midfielder, where he made 30 appearances across just one season in Spain.

He once again departed in the following summer, moving to Cruz Azul in Mexico.

But it was yet another one-season stay, as he made his return to Spanish football after just one year across the Atlantic, playing only twice in the process.

One season with Mallorca also saw him go out on loan to Marbella, which amounted to 29 appearances between both clubs.

Faurlin made his move to Marbella permanent in the summer of 2019, playing a further 12 games for the side.

The now 36-year old’s final stint in his playing career came from 2021 to 2022, where he played 22 times for Instituto back in his native Argentina.

Earlier this year, he announced his retirement from football, finally hanging up his boots 18 years after he initially burst onto the scene with Rosario Central back in 2004.

His playing career will be best remembered for his lengthy spell with QPR, but he got up to quite a lot in the aftermath of his time in England.