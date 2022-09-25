How is ex-QPR player Adel Taarabt getting on these days?

After coming up in the Lens youth system, Adel Taarabt had a loan move to Tottenham which became permanent in 2007.

However, the attacking player was unable to get regular game time in the top flight with Spurs and as a result was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers.

After spending the whole of the 2009-10 season on loan at Loftus Road, Taarabt nailed down his spot in the side and the move became permanent the following season.

The player had a brilliant first permanent season with QPR scoring 19 goals in 44 games as Rangers gained promotion up to the Premier League.

However, he struggled to replicate his form in the top flight scoring just two goals in 27 appearances and five in 31 the following season.

Taarabt fell out of favour and was loaned out to both Fulham and AC Milan in 2013-14 season.

In his final year at Loftus Road he made seven appearances and didn’t score. However, he made over 150 appearances and scored 34 league goals throughout his time with the club.

After his departure he joined Benfica and it took some time to establish himself so he went on loan to Genoa for two seasons.

He soon became a fairly regular player at Benfica upon his return though, however he struggled to score with just two goals in 79 appearances across five seasons.

The 33-year-old has been playing out of his natural position in the past few seasons with Benfica taking on a more defensive role although it was clear that the player was keen for game time.

The club terminated his contract this month though with him clearly not in the plans going forward.

However, despite being 33 now, the player hasn’t retired and rather is a free agent.

At this stage, it seems unlikely that he would sign for anyone as a first team player but he clearly has the desire and ability to play a good number of games and could therefore serve as a good squad player.