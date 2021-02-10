How is ex-QPR manager Paulo Sousa getting on these days?

In November 2008, Paulo Sousa joined Queens Park Rangers as manager – though he would not remain in W12 for all that long at all.

A good footballer in his playing days, he’d featured for the likes of Inter Milan and Dortmund during his career but never played in England, with his first real experience on these shores as a manager for the Hoops.

Indeed, it was his first chance at being a senior manager having worked as a coach in the Portuguese youth national set-up and, unfortunately, that told.

A win percentage of less than 30% was recorded in the handful of months he was at the helm, with him eventually replaced by caretaker boss Gareth Ainsworth amid allegations he’d ‘divulged sensitive information‘ over the transfer of Dexter Blackstock.

It was, of course, a sour way to end a fairly forgettable stint at the club but he’d move to Swansea City and enjoy better success, helping them achieve their highest finish in 27 years in 2009/10.

He’s since had spells at the likes of Basel, Fiorentina and Bordeaux – winning the league with the former – whilst he now finds himself as manager of the Polish national team.

Indeed, he was appointed towards the end of last month and one of his early tasks will be preparing his new side for the summer’s European Championships, which have obviously been delayed a year due to the pandemic.

Did each of these 18 ex-QPR players ever score a goal at Loftus Road?

1 of 18 Did Grant Hall ever score at Loftus Road? Yes No