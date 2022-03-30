How is ex-QPR manager Paulo Sousa getting on at the moment?

Previously working within the Portugal youth set up, after a 13-year playing career which included spells with Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, Paulo Sousa was appointed as QPR manager back in November 2008.

Spending under five months at the helm at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the club parted company with the Portuguese manager, with five games left to go in the campaign.

In his 26 league games as manager of the R’s, he oversaw seven victories, 12 draws and seven defeats, taking charge with the club in 10th and then leaving them 10th four and a half months later.

Two and a half months after his QPR departure, Sousa was appointed as Roberto Martinez’s successor at Swansea City, leading the Swans to a strong seventh placed finish.

Embarking on a third job in the Championship in as many seasons, Sousa was appointed by Leicester City, however, he lasted just nine games into the 2010/11 campaign, winning just one of those games.

Proceeding to take the managerial roles at Videoton, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Basel, Fiorentina, Tianjin Quanjian and Bordeaux, all in the space of nine years, Sousa was brought in at the Poland national team, lasting almost a year with the Eagles.

Unable to guide Poland out of the group stages of Euro 2020, Sousa followed that up by only just making the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Leaving his position on 29 December, Sousa headed to Brazil and was named as Flamengo manager just hours later.

Winning 10, drawing two and losing one of his opening 13 games, it has certainly been a positive start for the former QPR boss.