How is ex-QPR defender Chris Samba getting on these days?

A towering, physically imposing centre-half, many QPR fans were hoping that Chris Samba was going to be a hit in hoops when he joined them back in 2013.

Having excelled for Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League a few seasons prior, the defender had arrived from Anzhi in Russia and was tasked with helping the R’s stay up in the top-flight in the 12/13 season.

However, it was a task that he could not complete with his team-mates as the Hoops dropped and he missed the end of the season with injury – saying he was ‘ashamed’ at the club’s poor form in the latter stages of the season.

A top player in his prime, it just didn’t work out how anyone would have hoped and he returned to Anzhi for a fee that left QPR’s losses at just £500,000.

After a spell with Dynamo Moscow and then Panathinaikos we saw him turn up at Aston Villa for a brief stint in the Championship before he decided to call time on an overall strong playing career.

These days, Samba said in 2020 in an interview with Sky Sports that he is working to become a football manager where he also discussed the challenges members of the BAME community face to take the lead role in the dugout.

Who knows, perhaps the next time we’ll see him at a ground in this country he’ll be leading a club – time will only tell.

