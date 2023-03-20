Despite never featuring for a club in the United Kingdom in his playing days, Paulo Sousa received his big break in club management back in 2008 in Great Britain.

Sousa was capped 51 times for Portugal and played for footballing luminaries such as Benfica, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, winning the UEFA Champions League with the latter two outfits, but once he retired in 2002 he began coaching in the youth setup of his country.

In 2008 though, whilst assistant to Carlos Queiroz for the Portugal national team, QPR made the bold appointment of Sousa for his first experience as a first-team manager, and he was the Hoops' third new permanent manager in just over a year following Flavio Briatore's takeover.

Sousa's time at Loftus Road though ended in controversial fashion after just under five months in charge as he was accused by the hierarchy of divulging confidential information without authority, but just a couple of months later he landed the Swansea City job after Roberto Martinez headed to Wigan Athletic.

In his one and only season in South Wales, Sousa led the Swans to seventh position in the Championship, missing out on the play-offs by just one point, but he would jump ship just one year into a three-year deal as Leicester City would tempt him to the Walkers Stadium in the summer of 2010.

That would be a decision Sousa would come to regret as he was sacked after just a few months - but more importantly, what is he doing now in his career?

Well since his last job in England some 12-and-a-half years ago, Sousa has been through a job of roles across the world from Hungary to Israel to China, but he is currently in charge at Italian outfit Salernitana.

That is a job he landed in February having been out of work for around eight months after being sacked by Flamengo of Brazil, and with his new side in a relegation battle in Serie A, Sousa needed to pick up some results and quickly as they had won just once in their previous 10 league matches.

He is already making a difference - following a debut defeat against Lazio he picked up a win over Monza before three successive draws followed with Sampdoria, AC Milan and Bologna.

Currently, Salernitana and Sousa sit in 16th position, which is two spots above the three-team drop zone and they are eight points ahead of Verona in 18th.

Sousa has 11 more matches to secure Salernitana's status in Serie A for a third successive season and he will have to draw on all of his experience that has taken him across the globe - including in his early career in England.