Loic Remy will likely be remembered more for his contributions to the likes Chelsea and Marseille, but he also spent some time with current Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

He was a prolific goalscorer who netted almost everywhere he went, but had very little time to prove himself at Loftus Road.

Stints across Europe followed, scoring almost everywhere he went and providing a constant threat for whichever team he was turning out for.

Here, Football League World looks at what Remy is up to now...

Remy announced himself to England via QPR

The former France international began his career at Lyon and later spent time with RC Lens, Nice and Marseille before heading across the English Channel.

He had made a name for himself in France as an accomplished goalscorer and managed to carry that through to his start with QPR, scoring six goals in 14 Premier League games.

But, aside from two further appearances a couple of seasons later, that was to be the extent of his time at Loftus Road.

Amid a police investigation and the club’s relegation, the manager at the time, Harry Redknapp, was keen to get Remy off the books permanently.

In the end they could only secure him a loan move to Newcastle United, where he managed to notch an impressive 14 goals and three assists in 26 top-flight appearances.

That prompted an approach from Liverpool that was later dropped due to concerns thrown up by a medical, clearing the way for Remy to join Chelsea.

His post-England career took him to three countries

After leaving England, shortly after a quick stop at Crystal Palace for the 2016/17 season, Remy went on to test himself in Spanish football.

This included stints at Las Palmas and Getafe, before he opted to return to France, this time turning out for Lille.

Remy's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Olympique Marseille 111 42 13 OGC Nice 74 30 8 LOSC Lille 59 21 2 Chelsea 47 12 3 Caykur Rizespor 28 7 1 Newcastle United 27 14 3 Olympique Lyon 19 0 1 Queens Park Rangers 16 6 0 UD Las Palmas 13 6 0 RC Lens 12 4 2 Getafe CF 11 3 0 Crystal Palace 8 0 0 Adana Demirspor 2 0 0

Finally, entering the twilight of his career, he moved to Turkey, first for Caykur Rizespor and then Adana Demirspor, where, in the 2021/22 season, he would play his last game of professional football.

He trained with French club Brest following his time in Turkey, and did eventually sign on a free transfer to the club, adding another French team to his lengthy CV, but he would not go on to make a senior professional appearance for the club, before the contract expired in the summer of 2023.

Remy has kept a relatively low profile since exiting the game

Now 37 years old, the former striker is relatively new to his post-playing career.

It is clear he has been enjoying the riches accumulated throughout his playing career, with Instagram posts showing him on holiday and out with friends and family.

There is one hint, however, at where Remy may see his next steps, with a video posted on his feed of him commentating on France’s silver-medal-winning performance at the Paris Olympics, live from the Parcs des Princes.

It remains to be seen whether Remy continues down this path, as many other ex-professionals have done, but it seems likely that any further appearances will be with French-speaking media.