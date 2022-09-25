How is ex-Preston North End player Joe Garner getting on these days?

Preston have had trouble scoring goals so far this season, with Ryan Lowe’s men finding the net just three times in ten league games.

The fans will be crying out for a regular scorer to help this side and one man who was a reliable scorer for North End over the years was Joe Garner.

Admittedly his most prolific spells came in League One but the striker was a popular figure at Deepdale for a period before he secured a move to Rangers.

In truth, Garner’s time in Glasgow didn’t really go to plan, as the Ibrox outfit were comfortably second best to Celtic during his one season in Scotland, where he managed just seven goals in the league.

Therefore, he returned to the Championship with Ipswich within a year and then moved on to Wigan for a few years, which included the side suffering relegation to the third tier.

After that, a surprise opportunity opened up for Garner, who moved to Cyprus to play for APOEL and whilst he only played 11 games, Garner did score eight goals.

However, he would be back in England after that, with Fleetwood Town bringing the former Watford player in last season, and Garner is still with the League One side today.

Now 34, he is no longer a guaranteed starter, but Scott Brown has used the attacker in every league game so far, with Garner scoring once, and his experience seems valuable in the group.

Garner’s deal expires in the summer, so it’s unclear what the future holds for the striker beyond this season but for now he will just be looking to get more minutes to help Fleetwood up the table.

